Trade Winds Torus Glass Ceiling Light in Polished Nickel - TW020682PN

This Trade Winds Torus glass ceiling light might be small, but it is packed with style! A bubble-like shade of clear glass is open at the bottom, allowing light to shine. Thoughtfully detailed, this light is finished in polished nickel. Torus brings a chic geometric look to any space, but especially ones that are too small for hanging lights. This fixture is dimmable and uses one standard size light bulb of up to 60 watts. An LED bulb can be used. Rated for indoor use only.