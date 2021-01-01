Trade Winds Lucy 1-Light Pendant in Natural Brass

The traditionally inspired style of this Trade Winds Lucy pendant is a wonderful choice for lighting up today’s stylish homes. Its solid metal shade means that it concentrates and directs light downward, so it is a good idea for using in a place where you would like directed instead of overall light, such as a kitchen island. Thoughtful detail on the hanging chain adds another dimension of style. Finished in natural brass. This light uses one standard size bulb of up to 60 watts and is dimmable. You can use an LED bulb.