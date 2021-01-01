Trade Winds Hamilton 1-Light Wall Sconce in Natural Brass

As thoughtfully tailored as a custom-made suit, the Trade Winds Hamilton 1-light wall sconce is a clever choice for adding extra light and extra style to any room. Its long, slim arm is finished in natural brass and topped off with a white fabric shade to create a truly classic appeal. Please note that Hamilton can only be mounted with the shade facing up. This light uses one candelabra size bulb of up to 60 watts and is dimmable. You can use an LED bulb.