Trade Winds Everett Adjustable Wall Sconce in Oil Rubbed Bronze - TW110024-ORB

Go industrial with this cool Trade Winds Everett swing-arm wall sconce, which features a metal shade that concentrates and directs light downward for a directed glow. Its arm is adjustable, so you can easily bring the light to exactly where you need it and change up the look on the fly! Oil rubbed bronze finish. This fixture is dimmable and uses one standard size light bulb of up to 60 watts. An LED bulb can be used. Rated for indoor use only.