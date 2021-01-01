Trade Winds Aria 3-Light Bath Light in Natural Brass

You’ll fall head over heels for the elegantly contemporary style of the Trade Winds Aria 3-light bath vanity light. It beautifully combines large, curving shades of clear glass with a minimalist structure and a bold natural brass finish to create a lovely lighting look. Mount this light with the shades facing up or down to suit your lighting needs. This light uses three standard size bulbs of up to 60 watts each and is dimmable. You can use LED bulbs. Damp area rated.