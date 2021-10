There's lots of love in your family, but a little kid will always be dreaming of big dinosaurs! Trade Sister For Dinosaur Wood Wall Decor is made from MDF with a wood-grain frame, a white background, and text that says "Will Trade Sister For A Dinosaur." Plus, the word "Dinosaur" is colorful and spiky. Young dinosaur fans will love this, even if they love their sister too! Details: Length: 9 7/8" Width: 9 7/8" Thickness: 1 1/2" Orientation: Vertical Includes: 1 - Keyhole Slot