From sickoz
Tractor Coloring Book for Kids 4-8 Over 50 Pages: over 50 wonderful drawings with different tractors, as for children and adults. (Paperback)
Advertisement
This book is intended absolutely tutoring lovers of tractors, farm, or anything else related to the habits of the farm. Each image is at a high resolution, to get the best quality when printing each page. The book contains: Over 50 pages with different tractors. Each drawing is printed on one side of the page. A high-quality cover. A beautiful and familiar design for every page.Click on the author name for more coloring books