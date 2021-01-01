From tracfone wireless, inc.
TracFone Motorola Moto e 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) - Midnight Blue - 32GB - Sim Card Included - CDMA
Carrier: This phone is locked to Tracfone which means this Device can only be used on the Tracfone network 6.2' Max Vision Display; 1.8 GHz Octa-Core Processor; Android 10; Fingerprint Reader Dual 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera/5MP Front Facing Camera; Internal memory 32GB; supports Micro SD memory card up to 512GB (not included); 2GB RAM 4G LTE; Wi-Fi Connectivity 802.11 b/g/n; Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology; IP52 Water-Repellent; Fingerprint Sensor; Exclusive Moto Experiences Unlimited Talk, Text and Data plans starting as low as $20/month