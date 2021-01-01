From samsung
Tracfone Samsung Galaxy J2, 16GB, Black - Prepaid Smartphone
● Up to 18 hours of talk time● Up to 17 days of standby time● 8MP main camera with LED flash● 5MP front-facing camera● Black● Unbeatable nationwide coverage™ on the largest and most dependable networks in America*● Compatible with talk, text & data plans from Tracfone● 5.0" HD Display● 5.6"x 2.8"x 0.4"● NOTE: Sales of prepaid phones are restricted to no more than 2 devices per customer within a 21-day period (across brands)*Actual availability, coverage and speed may vary. See details at Tracfone.com.