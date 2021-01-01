From safavieh
Safavieh Trace Collection TRC302H Handmade Premium Wool Area Rug, 6' x 6' Square, Ivory / Charcoal
Advertisement
Contemporary design is a stylish addition to any room of the home Meticulously detailed artisan crafted hand-tufted construction Made from plush premium natural wool Medium 0.5-inch pile thickness for a sleek look and support underfoot Safavieh has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship, unmatched style and the latest trends