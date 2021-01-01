From schonbek
Schonbek TR4812N-H Trilliane Strands 8 Light 45" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Heritage Crystals Polished Stainless Steel Indoor
Schonbek TR4812N-H Trilliane Strands 8 Light 45" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Heritage Crystals FeaturesStainless steel constructionHeirloom quality Heritage Crystals are visually pure, sharply faceted, and precisely polishedSloped ceiling compatible(8) 50 watt maximum GU10 Halogen bulbs included Adjustable 144" cord includedManufactured in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 28"Minimum Height: 31"Maximum Hanging Height: 173"Width: 45"Depth: 45"Product Weight: 64 lbsCord Length: 144"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 50 wattsBulb Base: GU10Bulb Type: HalogenVoltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: Yes Polished Stainless Steel