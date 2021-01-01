From wax liquidizer
TR12U3A Dual USB Wall Charger 31 Amps Shared Compact FoldBack AC Plug
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. USB CHARGING PORTS: 2 USB ports (3.1 Amp shared) rapidly charges and powers USB devices such as tablets (including iPad), smartphones, MP3 players, and other mobile accessories FOLDING AC PLUG: Fits any standard AC outlet and features folding prongs COMPACT DESIGN: Ensures that the charger fits neatly in a briefcase, backpack, or luggage for easy portability and convenient use ONE-YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY