TR Bulb Pendant Light by Menu - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (1493939-UL)

The TR Bulb Pendant Light by MENU is the idea that came out of a collaboration with industrial designer, Tim Rundle and serves as an homage to the nomadic lifestyle of urban living. The TR Bulb is built for easy portability from place to place, something that could be a much bigger hassle if it were any other lighting fixture. This fixture utilizes a durable Steel and Aluminum build and houses integral LED lamping to provide warm, energy efficient lighting to contemporary interior living areas. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Shape: Globe. Color: Matte. Finish: Brushed Brass