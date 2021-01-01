From general
Tpu Silicone Case Compatible With Apple Iphone Xs Max - Slim Protective Phone Cover With Soft Finish - Peach Nougat
Advertisement
Material: Tpu; Rubber Coating Compatible Phone Models: Apple Iphone Xs Max Non-Slip: Coated Tpu Silicone Finish Provides A Soft, Comfortable Grip And Fingerprints Are Easily Wiped Away Durable: Silicone Rubber Coating Cushions And Protects Against Shocks, Falls, Drops, Scratches And Bumps Easy Access: Precise Cutouts On Phone Cover Enable Easy Access To All Buttons, Ports And Camera Great Color: Express Yourself And Personalize The Look Of Your Phone With A Case In Peach Nougat