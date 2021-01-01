From big wall climbing
TPU Silicone Case Compatible with Apple iPhone 7/8 / SE (2020) - Case Slim Protective Phone Cover with Soft Finish - Light Lavender
Advertisement
COMPATIBILITY: Made to fit Apple iPhone 7 / 8 / SE (2020) NON-SLIP: Durable TPU silicone coating provides anti-slip grip and feels soft to the touch. Dirt, dust and fingerprints can be easily wiped away FULL PROTECTION: Shock-absorbing rubber withstands shocks, falls, drops, scratches and bumps to provide ultimate protection EASY ACCESS: Precise cutouts on phone cover enable easy access to all buttons, ports and camera SIMPLY ELEGANT: Give your smartphone a classic, subtle look in light lavender