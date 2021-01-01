Tp-Link Neffos A5 Car Charger, [Car Charger Plus] Car Charger And Integrated Cable For Tp-Link Neffos A5 - Black

Color: Black Input Voltage: 24 Volts Item Weight: 1.6 Ounces Connector Type: USB [CAR CHARGING] Now you can CONVENIENTLY and SAFELY charge while you drive in the car! Just plug the Car Charger Plus into your cars standard cigarette lighter charging port to provide power to your Neffos A5! [MULTIPLE DEVICE CHARGING] The Car Charger Plus features a fully integrated charging cable to directly rapid-charge your Neffos A5, while an EXTRA USB Port conveniently allows you to charge a 2nd device at the same time. [ADJUSTABLE] A special adjustable COILED cable keeps the power cord short and gives you extended length when needed! [SMART CHIP] The built-in SMART CHIP automatically detects the power your Neffos A5 needs, and charges it safely and rapidly. The Car Charger Plus also switches to safe mode when it senses a full charge, protecting your Neffos A5 from overcharging and preserving battery life. [SPECIFICATIONS] Input: 12-24V, Output: 5 Volts / 2 Amps