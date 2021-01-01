TP-Link Kasa Smart KL50 - LED filament light bulb - shape: A60 - E27 - 7 W - soft white light - 2700 K

Control your LED filament smart bulb from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa Smart app (iOS, Android). Turn your lights on and off from the office, check in and make sure you turned off your kitchen lights, even schedule lights to turn on before you get home.Kasa Filament Smart Bulb, Soft White's 2700K temperature works well for any environment. Dim your light to any level of brightness for the right ambiance for a multitude of occasions. The dimmer the bulb, the more you can see the filament design inside.Kasa Smart's LED filament bulb has an expansive dimming range that can be controlled conveniently with the Kasa Smart app. Turn your filament bulb to full brightness for a well-lit vanity or dim it down for a dinner party.