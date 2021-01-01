TP-Link Archer AX20 AX1800 Smart Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router (Renewed)

Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6: Wi-Fi 6 technology achieves faster speeds, greater capacity and reduced network congestion compared to the previous generation Next-Gen 1.8 Gbps Speeds: Enjoy smoother and more stable streaming, gaming, downloading and more with WiFi speeds up to 1.8 Gbps (1200 Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz band) Quad-Core Processing: The powerful 1.5 GHz quad-core CPU ensures communications between your router and connected devices are smooth Extensive Coverage: Achieve the strongest, most reliable WiFi coverage with Archer AX1800 as it focuses signal strength to your devices far away using Beamforming technology, 4 antennas and an advanced front-end module (FEM) chipset Increased Battery Life for Devices: Target Wake Time technology reduces your devices' power consumption to extend their battery life