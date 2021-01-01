From united weavers of america

United Weavers Of America Townshend 5 x 8 Cream Indoor Geometric Area Rug in Off-White | 401 02290 69

$199.00
In stock
Description

Chic and modish, this exquisite rug is the epitome of glamorous contemporary design. The illusion of colliding circles with squares accented with stunning cream, black and taupe colors will compliment your modern room dé£¯r. Machine-made and hand-carved for long-lasting durability, style, and elegance. United Weavers Of America Townshend 5 x 8 Cream Indoor Geometric Area Rug in Off-White | 401 02290 69

