Townsend Place Eight Drawer Dresser
Rubberwood solids w/split heart white oak Cathedral veneers|Greige Oak finish|Picture framed drawer fronts|Canted corners|Antique brass knob and ring pull hardware|Full extension metal side drawer glides|French and English dovetail drawer construction|Premium felt lined top drawers|Bottom case dust proofing|Cedar lined bottom drawers|.The Townsend Place Bedroom Collection by Liberty Furniture creates an inviting combination of casual styling and traditional tailoring. Details in this collection give it distinction while the classic styling makes it ideal for every home.