KICHLER Townhouse 26.75 in. 1-Light Black Outdoor Wall Mount Lantern with Clear Beveled Glass Panels

The Kichler Townhouse 26.75 in. 1-Light Wall Light features a detailed design with a classic black finish that goes well with most types of decor. The clear-beveled glass panels provide bright, unobstructed illumination to outdoor areas like entryway, patio, or even the garage. The housing of this wall light is made of cast aluminum for enhanced strength and durability. This exquisite wall light is sure to enhance the visual appeal of your decor.