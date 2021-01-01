Bush Furniture Townhill Corner Desk with Bookcase, Gray/Brown

The Bush Furniture Town hill Corner Desk provides an ideal personal workspace for compact areas. Perfectly sized for a dorm, the 34W x 34D Corner Desk surface saves floor space while still offering ample room for a computer or paperwork. Create an extended work area when the desk and bookshelf are positioned side by side, and both feature fully finished backs to allow this office furniture set to look great facing any direction. The Bookcase has an adjustable shelf that supports up to 25 pounds, making it easy to store books and decorations of various sizes, while heavier items like binders and albums can be placed on the bottom shelf so that there's room for everything. Take advantage of the top surface to brighten up your space with your favorite photos and trinkets. An attractive two-tone Washed Gray and Madison Cherry finish gives the Town hill Collection a relaxed appearance that fits seamlessly with any transitional, cottage or modern farmhouse decor. Add a coordinating Lateral File Cabinet (sold separately) to expand your workspace as your needs evolve.