Handcrafted in the USA by skilled artisans Indoor/outdoor Reversible Exact sizing - You can be rest assured that the size rug you order will be the size rug you receive. in this industry, It is quite common for companies to list a full size rug, but the actual rug shipped to you can be as short as up to 6 inches. Thorndike rugs are sewn with a Lockstitched Sewing Method for added durability.