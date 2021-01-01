Amisco Tower 26 in. Glossy Grey Metal Charcoal Mat Charcoal Black Polyurethane Counter Stool, Black/Glossy Gray

Freshen up your home interior with the Amisco Tower Bar Stool. This stool is built with a metal frame, so it can tolerate frequent use. It has a full back for the comfortable feel of a chair combined with the look of a stool. Featuring a modern style, it is great for revamping your interior design. It features a swivel mechanism, so you can easily talk to people sitting beside you without needing to move your whole body around. This gray stool is easy to match with your other pieces of furniture. Color: Black/Glossy Gray.