Towel Ring Wall Mounted Zinc-alloy Towel Holder for Bathroom Kitchen Waterproof 5.5' Ring Matte Black

DURABLE MATERIAL: This wall mount towel ring is constructed by zinc-alloy. Perfectly smooth, matte black finish, build to resist daily scratches, corrosions, tarnishing, and fingerprints. SLEEK MODERN DESIGN: Designed with an elegant and simple look, this black hand towel holder has an attractive matte black appearance and standard round design, matching well with the other matte black accessories. Smooth edges of the black towel hanger protect your body from scratching and are safe for kids to use. LARGE-SIZE RING: The inner diameter of the ring is 5.5 inch(14cm), suitable for most towels. The distance between ring to the wall is 2 inch, leaves enough space allows air circulation for drying out towels. FUNCTIONAL TOWEL RING: This classic towel holder is perfect for hanging hand towels, washcloths, cleaning rags, and more! The compact design looks great in your kitchen, bathroom, or anywhere else that you need hanging towel.