Towel Hook with Suction Cup Holder - Bathroom Shower Kitchen Removable Hooks Hanger for Bath robe, Towels, Coat, Loofah - Stainless Steel, Chrome

Best Quality Guranteed. NOT ALL SUCTION CUPS ARE CREATED EQUAL Our unique Twist-&-Lock technology guarantees the most powerful and everlasting hold on the market! Many may look similar, but only 's suction cups are certified to hold 30 lbs, even in super wet environment! NO TOOLS. NO SCREWS. HASSLE-FREE INSTALLATION No more ugly holes in your shower or bathroom! Simply choose a smooth surface, twist the knob, and you're done in no time! The hooks are removable and repositionable, and wont leave any marks or sticky residue! AWARD-WINNING DESIGN Multi-purpose hooks made of Stainless Steel are designed to hang almost anything: towels, loofahs, bath robes, squeegees, kitchen tools -you name it! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. BUY AMERICAN 100% Satisfaction Guarantee or Your Money Back! We're a US-based company, so make a difference by choosing us over all the foreign sellers! Plus, we offer clear instructions and friendly Customer Service, all in proper English! *