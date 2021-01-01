Towel Hanger Wall Mounted 30-50 CM Towel Rack Bathroom Aluminum Black Towel Bar-6

Feature:1. TWO INSTALLATION OPTIONS - Use included STRONG GLUE to install this shelf in minutes. You can also choose screw-mounting with stainless steel screws and anchors in package. Screws are made from SUS 304 stainless steel and rustproof. MAX. Load: 11 lbs screw-mount on solid concrete wall.2. USED AS SLIPPER RACKS: 3-tier bars can also be used as slipper racks to keep your slipper well-organized so that the slippers will no longer be lying around the house or misplaced in the chaos of things.3. FAST DRYING TOWEL BAR: Three leveled bars can hang towels with about 2.8-3.5-4.5 inches between the bars, this design providing enough space for drying towels.4. RUSTPROOF: Made of strong, durable and rustproof aluminum alloy. Unlike other metal bars, this anodized rack has good corrosion-resistant (Suitable for the humid environment such as bathroom and kitchen).5. MULTI-PURPOSE: Perfectly used in bathroom, bedroom, balcony and closets.