From noble house
Noble House Tourmaline Charcoal Grey Queen Headboard
Advertisement
Adorn your bed set with the perfect centerpiece of beautiful upholstery and refined design. An elegant homage to traditional convention, our charming headboard offers shallow button tufting, hand-crafted nailhead accents, and delicate diamond stitching. This features a high-back headboard and a sophisticated wingback motif, providing a timeless grace for your interior space. With an excellent adjustable option that allows you to match this piece perfectly to your bed, our headboard offers for your home decor incredible style while also offering convenient functionality. Color: Charcoal Grey.