From elegant lighting
Toureg 35" Chrome 16 Light Chandelier With Clear Elegant Cut Crystal Trim
Advertisement
Part of Toureg Collection from Elegant LightingChrome finishCurved steel armsChrome finished steel hardwareSteel fixtureShade included: noNumber of lights: 16Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 640wVoltage: 110v-125vElegant cut crystal trimNumber of tiers: 2.A treasure trove of glittering crystals, Toureg collection pendant lamps are generous with their sparkle. Stately curved steel arms and frame form an opulent flared shape available in chrome or gold finishes. Faceted clear crystal balls and crystal octagons offer a variety of options to choose from. Certain to be the center of attention in the dining room, living room, bedroom, or stairwell.