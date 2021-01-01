From le creuset
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO 10-Piece Cookware Set
Advertisement
Make delicious scrambled eggs, roast chicken and vegetables, or pan-fried steak with mashed potatoes with this versatile cookware set by Le Creuset. Now four times stronger than their previous nonstick, this triple-reinforced PFOA-coated nonstick features a textured surface for added browning and searing. The tight-fitting tempered glass lids seal in moisture, so you can monitor food as it cooks. This 10-piece set includes everything you need to outfit a new