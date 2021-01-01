From russell organics

Tough Armor 2nd Generation Designed for iPhone 8 Plus CaseiPhone 7 Plus Case 2018 Red

$18.87
In stock
Extreme dual-layer protection made of a TPU body and polycarbonate back Reinforced kickstand with raised lips to protect screen and camera Tactile buttons with precise cutouts raised lips to protect screen and camera Certified [MIL-STD 810G-516.6] protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection iPhone 8 Plus Case / iPhone 7 Plus Case Compatible with Apple iPhone 8 Plus (2017) / Apple iPhone 7 Plus (2016)

