Touchless Single Handle Kitchen Faucet

Feature:1. Sturdy and strong brass structure, durable in use and effectively reduce water leakage.2. Hand free faucet to reduce pollution and non-contact use to prevent crossed infection.3. Corrosion resistant and efficient, it can be washed with neutral soap to keep gloss.4. Low power consumption and power saving, as long as it senses, the water will come out.5. Built-in filter for effective blocking impurities and easy cleaning, easy installation.Specification:Condition: 100% Brand NewItem Type: Water FaucetMaterial: BrassThread: G1/2inFinish: ChromeplateWater Pressure: 0.1-0.7Mpa Cold Water OnlyPower Supply: 4 x AA Alkaline Batteries (Not Included)Installation Method: Basin Sink InstallationProcess: Five-layer Electroplating, Three-layer PolishingSize: As Shown in PictureWeight: Approx. 1250g / 44.1ozPackage List:1 x Water Faucet1 x Water Inlet Hose1 x User Manual1 x Screw Kit1 x Induction Control BoxFeatures:Sturdy and strong brass structure, durable in use and effectively reduce water leakage.Hand free faucet to reduce pollution and non-contact use to prevent crossed infection.Corrosion resistant and efficient, it can be washed with neutral soap to keep gloss.Product Type: Single Handle Kitchen FaucetFinish: SliverPrimary Material: BrassMaterial Details: Plating Material: ChromeResistance Type: Rust ResistantMounting Location: Deck MountedNumber of Installation Holes: 1Number of Installation Holes (Integer): 1Spout Type: Gooseneck/High ArcSwivel Spout: YesMaximum Flow Rate (GPM): 2Sensor Type: TouchlessLED Light: Spray Included: YesSpray Type: Lock Technology: Spray Head Functions: Spray Function Activation: Pre-Rinse Spout: YesCompatible with a sprayer: Handles Included: YesNumber of Handles: 1Handle Style: LeverCompatible Handle Part Number: Deck Plate Included: NoCompatible Deck Plate Part Number: Drain Assembly Included: NoSoap Dispenser Included: NoCompatible Soap Dispenser Part Number: Water Filtration Included: NoSupply Lines Included: YesType of Supply Lines Included: Hot Water Tank Included: NoPower Supply Required: NoPower Supply Unit Included: Brand Specific Features / Technology: NoSpecific Technology in Product Name: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseSpefications:ASME A112.18.2 Compliant: YesUL Listed: YesADA Compliant: YesASSE 1001 Certified: YesASSE 1016 Certified: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesISO 14000 Certified: YesGSA Approved: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ISO 14001 Certified: YesISO 9000 Certified: YesISO 9001 Certified: YesCalifornia AB 1953 Compliant: YesNSF/ANSI 61 Certified: YesWQA Gold Seal Certified: YesCSA Certified: YesCALGreen Compliant: YescUL Listed: YesUL 1951 Listed: YesASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1 - 2018: YesVermont Act 193 Compliant: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: YesLow Lead Compliant: YesCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: YesEnvironmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesGREENGUARD Certified: NoGREENGUARD Gold Certified: NoGreenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: No