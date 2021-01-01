Touchless Motion Sensor Cookie Jar

Kids love the magic of a cookie jar that opens by itself. Kids love cookies and they’ll love the way this cookie jar opens automatically with just the movement of the hand. No need to touch the lid. Just move your hand toward the automatic cookie jar with Motion sensor lid and the lid will open automatically. This automatic cookie jar uses safe, invisible infrared sensor technology to recognize a hand gesture. The inner bucket is made from FDA-approved plastic and is easily removable for cleaning. It is powered by just 4 AA batteries (not included). It’s the perfect gift for the cookie lover in your life.