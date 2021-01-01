Moen Touchless Kitchen Faucet Nio 1.5 GPM - S75005EVBLS

Moen S75005EV U by Moen Nio 1.5 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet with Voice Control The U by Moen Smart Faucet is technology made to make everyday interactions in the kitchen more convenient. From precise temperature controls to exact measurements or operation from any one of four controls, Moen has taken voice technology to the next level. The U by Moen Smart Faucet is the only voice-activated kitchen faucet on the commercial market to offer voice-and hands-free activation regardless of the faucet’s manual handle position. The Nio faucet features an architectural stature that balances perfectly with a soft modern style. For customization, a secondary finish handle option is included in the box. Moen S75005EV Features: Features four unique methods of control that you can mix and match, independent of the handle position – Voice, App, Hands Free, or Manual Precisely dispense water at desired volume and temperature, as little as 1 Tbsp. or as much as 15 gallons, up to 120 degrees Fully customizable presets for exact measurements and exact temperatures will make daily tasks a breeze Combine specific temperature and specific measurement or mix generic commands with specific commands, for example “Alexa/Google, ask Moen to dispense 1 cup of hot water” Create your own personalized presets in the app to facilitate quick delivery of common tasks, for example “Alexa/Google, tell Moen to fill the baby bottle” Use the app to provide personalized experiences as well as control the faucet directly A wave sensor positioned at the front of the faucet, starts and stops the water flow with a simple hand movement Interactive iOS/Android application provides usage data, customizable settings and notifications Requires smartphone, Alexa or Google Smart speaker, and wireless internet Works with your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant smart speaker to understand a wide range of voice commands LED temperature indicator Includes 6 D Cell Batteries, eliminating the need for a dedicated outlet Single hole mount creates a cleaner look against custom countertops Moen S75005EV Technologies: Power Clean: Moen's thoughtfully designed Power Clean technology provides an improved powerful, concentrated spray for faster clean up. Reflex: A technological innovation created based on input from actual faucet users, Reflex™ is made to work the way you do. Featuring an exceptional range of motion, the spray wand on Reflex™ faucets swivel to optimize maneuverable range. Only pull-down faucets with the Reflex™ system will retract back to the docked position from any distance without assistance. Compared to other pull-down designs, Reflex™ faucets will also make the spray head up to 40% easier to unlatch. Duralock: Duralock™ Quick-Connect is a one-step, no tool installation system. The intuitive design is hassle-free, just listen for the 'click' sound to assure a reliable connection that will last for the lifetime of the faucet Moen S75005EV Specifications: Height: 18-3/8" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 10-1/4" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 7-7/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: Single Hole Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/2" Max Deck Thickness: 2-1/2" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Single Handle Black Stainless Steel