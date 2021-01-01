Moen Touchless Kitchen Faucet Align 1.5 GPM - 5923EWC

Moen 5923EW Align 1.5 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet with MotionSense Wave, Duralast, Duralock, and Power Clean Moen 5923EW Features: Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warranty Faucet body constructed of metal Coordinates with products from the Sleek line seamlessly Touchless, motion activated faucet Single hole installation Pull-down spray with three spray settings Two spray settings: aerated stream for everyday cleaning and powerful rinse for heavy-duty cleaning Swivel spout rotates 100 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sink Single lever handle controls the flow and temperature of water Includes 1255™ Duralast™ valve cartridge ADA compliant Low lead compliant Made in America Moen 5923EW Technologies and Benefits: MotionSense Wave™: Creates a cleaner, more efficient kitchen by turning the faucet on or off with just the wave of your hand. Passing your hand in front of a single sensor activates the flow of water, providing a helping hand only when it's needed. Duralast™: An exciting new proprietary cartridge design that offers a smooth feel and reliable operation of a new faucet from the first use to the last use. This new cartridge combines innovative engineering and the highest quality materials. It surpasses conventional durability standards to withstand the toughest conditions, including hard water. Duralock: This Quick-Connect system assures quick, secure and problem-free installation for applicable Moen kitchen and bath faucets. This solutions reduces the effort spent by professionals and DIY installers alike. Power Clean™: Power Clean™ spray technology provides 50 percent more spray power compared to other Moen pulldown and pullout faucets. Moen 5923EW Specifications: Height: 22-1/2" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 8-3/4" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 10" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: Single Hole Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/2" Single Handle Chrome