American Standard Touchless Bathroom Faucet Serin - 2064.156.002

American Standard 2064.156 Serin Deck-Mount Sensor-Operated Faucet Product Features:Forged from the highest quality brass alloyFaucet is covered under American Standard’s 5 year limited commercial warrantySuperior finishing process – finishes are covered under limited lifetime warrantyAmerican Standard’s line of bathroom faucets are engineered to look beautiful, function flawlessly and last a lifetimeMotion sensor in the spout tip prevents vandalism with a streamlined styleSelf adapting senor adjusts detection based on surroundingsSelf cleaning solenoid cleans itself with ever use, lowering maintenanceComfort and safety timers monitor water usage limited to 55 secondsWaterSense Certified product – using at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guide linesPowered by a removable lithium battery with 480,000 cyclesLow lead compliant - complies with federal and state regulations for lead contentDesigned to easily connect to standard U.S. plumbing supply bibsUltra-secure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is includedProduct Technologies:Industry Leading Warranty: American Standard products live longer in one place than most people. Despite their unsurpassed quality, all American Standard bathroom faucets are backed by an industry leading limited lifetime warranty. With the highest quality components this warranty is rarely, if ever, needed, but American Standard prides itself on its customer’s peace of mind, knowing they have the best product on the market.Durable Finishes: With the superior finishing process applied to all American Standard faucets finishes will resist scratching, corrosion and tarnishing. Brushed finishes use a Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) process to make the lustrous finish a part of the faucet, rather than a coating applied to the outside. Backed fully by their limited lifetime warranty the finish is yet another area where American Standard gives the customer every peace-of-mind.Water Efficient: American Standard takes a vested interest in protecting what many consider the earth’s most valuable resource – water. All of their bathroom faucets save 32% more water than conventional faucets. Perhaps the best part about this line of faucets is that you compromise nothing in the way of performance, so you can truly have the best of both worlds. American Standard was the proud recipient of the WaterSense Partner of the Year Award in 2012 for its consistent dedication to creating eco-friendly products.Drip-Free Ceramic Disc Valves: With this innovation from American Standard leaking and rough-operation faucets become a distant memory. The drip-free ceramic disc valves that accompany every bathroom faucet provide a lifetime of smooth handle control and not a drop of displaced water. These valves are maintenance free and can withstand the most extreme of weather or hard water conditions.Lead Free: Through their innovations in brass alloy formulation, all of American Standard’s sink faucets are certified to be lead-free. While providing water that is safe enough to drink, these faucets maintain the quality, performance and unmatched style that customers of American Standard have come to know and love.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 9-3/4" (counter top to the highest part of the faucet)Spout Height: 6-11/16" (counter top to the spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-3/8" (center of the faucet base to the center of spout outlet)Number Installation Holes Required: 1Mounts in a single hole configuration0.35 gallons-per-minute flow rate0 handles included with faucetADA compliantWhy Buy American Standard From Us:We are an American Standard Preferred Authorized Online DealerWe Only Ship Showroom Quality products vs Builder Grade quality found at big box retailersAll metal parts, not plastic like some of our competitorsCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Electronic Polished Chrome