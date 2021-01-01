Speakman Touchless Bathroom Faucet Sensorflo 0.5 GPM - SF-9100

Speakman SF-9100 Sensorflo 0.5 GPM Single Hole Bathroom Faucet with Touchless Technology Get the water you need when and how you need it: the SENSORFLO® SF-9100 delivers reliability for healthcare facilities, hospitality settings, and more. The tall gooseneck style has all components integrated above the counter making it easy to install and maintain. The front-facing sensor incorporates advanced laser technology, emitting a non-visible beam of light for instant on and off operation.Speakman SF-9100 Features:Covered under Speakman's limited lifetime warranty and a 5 year limited commercial warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates with products from the Sensorflo lineSingle hole installationFaucet includes solenoid valveSleek gooseneck spout is easy to clean and maintainSpeakman SF-9100 Specifications:Height: 11-1/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-3/16" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 0.5 gallons-per-minuteMaximum Deck Thickness: 2" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Hole Size: 2-1/4"Faucet Holes: 1 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Electronic Polished Chrome