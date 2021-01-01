Speakman Touchless Bathroom Faucet Sensorflo 0.5 GPM - S-8800-CA-E

Speakman S-8800-CA-E SensorFlo .5 GPM Single Hole Touchless Bathroom Faucet - Includes Pop-Up Drain Assembly Speakman S-8800-CA-E Features:Covered under Speakman's 5 year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of stainless steelCoordinates with products from the SensorFlo line seamlesslySingle hole installationElectronic faucet - motion sensor controls flow of waterFaucet includes rough in valvePop-up drain assembly includedADA compliantLow lead compliant120 VAC transformer with waterproof connectors60-second time out featureSpeakman S-8800-CA-E Specifications:Height: 7-3/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Reach: 5" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: .5 gallons-per-minuteMaximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/2"Hole Size: 1-1/8"Holes Required: 1Product Variations:S-8800-CA-E (This Model): Sensor-Activated FaucetS-8801-CA-E: Sensor-Activated Faucet with Mixer and Check ValvesS-8810-CA-E: Sensor-Activated Faucet with 4" EscutcheonS-8811-CA-E: Sensor-Activated Faucet with Mixer, Check Valves, and 4" EscutcheonS-8820-CA-E: Sensor-Activated Faucet with 8" EscutcheonAbout This Product:Speakman Sensorflo AC powered/plug-in lavatory faucets provide facilities with ultimate reliability and easy maintenance. Perfect for hospitals, airports, offices, and other public lavatories, the S-8800-CA-E lavatory faucet features an all metal chassis and removable cover. With all electronics housed above the counter, maintenance of the S-8800-CA-E is simple and can be performed in minimal time. The faucet is equipped with a solenoid with a built-in filter and a 60-second time out feature to prevent floods. The Speakman Sensorflo faucet line is certified to meet ASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1. Electronic Polished Chrome