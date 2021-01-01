Brizo Touchless Bathroom Faucet Rook 1.2 GPM - 65960LF-RB-ECO

Brizo 65960LF-ECO Rook 1.2 GPM Single Hole Bathroom Faucet with On/Off Touch and Proximity Activation Less Drain Assembly - Limited Lifetime Warranty (5 Year on Electronic Parts) Product Features:Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warrantyCoordinates seamlessly with other products from Brizo's Rook collectionConstructed of brass ensuring durability and dependability for years to comeSmooth single handle operationMounts in a single hole configuration - one hole required for spout and attached handleLever handle is ADA compliantAll mounting hardware is includedProduct Technologies / Benefits:SmartTouchPlus™: Hands-Free Technology option that expands upon Brizo's SmartTouch™ technology. With SmartTouchPlus™, your entire faucet acts as a sensor so the water starts flowing instantly and effortlessly. It senses your presence within 4” and automatically shuts off within seconds once you remove your hands. It not only helps conserve water, it's perfect for repetitive tasks like washing your hands, shaving, or brushing tasks. For tasks that require constant running water, simply touch the faucet and it will stay on after pulling your hands away. Touch it again and it will turn off. Switching between SmartTouch™ and SmartTouchPlus™ modes is as easy as tapping the faucet 6 times.Brilliance Finishes: Brizo Brilliance Finishes are designed to not corrode, tarnish or discolor for a "like-new" look for life. Through a process known as Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) finish molecules are embedded deep in within the surface of the faucet, creating a bond that is virtually indestructible with an incredibly reflective shine.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 6-7/8" (measured from counter top to the highest part of the faucet)Spout Height: 3-1/4" (measured from counter top to the spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-13/16" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Number of Holes Required for Installation: 1Maximum Deck Thickness: 3-1/2"Mounting Type: Single hole Single Handle Venetian Bronze