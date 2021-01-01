American Standard Touchless Bathroom Faucet Paradigm 0.5 GPM - 7025105.002

American Standard 7025.105 Paradigm 0.5 GPM Single Hole Bathroom Faucet with Selectronic Programable Sensor Technology Sleek and streamlined, the Paradigm Selectronic® integrated faucet from American Standard takes a cue from modern design. The simple integrated design, with all electronics in the spout, is engineered for easy installation and maintenance to save time and money. It eliminates the control box and provides for a clean, clutter free under deck space. American Standard 7025.105 Features:0.5 GPM pressure compensating, vandal resistant multi laminar sprayCR-P2 lithium battery preinstalled in the faucet5 Year battery life with 4,000 uses per monthHygienic touch free operationClean integrated design with all electronics contained in faucet spout, no control box below deckFast and easy installation with top faucet installation and all serviceable parts are easily accessible for simple maintenanceFlexible Selectronic® platform with programmable sensor and interchangeable power suppliesSelf cleaning solenoid valve has silicon seals and integral wiper spring to prevent clogging and run-on that helps reduce maintenanceDetection zone can be adjusted manually or with optional remote controlFaucet battery automatically shuts off upon loss of power or dead battery and a reset is not requiredAmerican Standard 7025.105 Technologies and Benefits:Selectronic®: Allows the user to program the motion sensor and includes an interchangeable power supplyAmerican Standard 7025.105 Specifications:Height: 7-1/2" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 6-5/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-1/2" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 0.5 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 0" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/2" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Hole Size: 1-1/8"Faucet Holes: 1 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Electronic Polished Chrome