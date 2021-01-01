Brizo Touchless Bathroom Faucet Odin - 65675LF-GL

Brizo 65675LF Odin Single Hole Bathroom Faucet with On/Off Touch and Proximity Activation and LED Color Temperature Less Drain Assembly - Limited Lifetime Warranty Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installationsPremier finishing process - finishes will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useConstructed of metal ensuring durability and dependability for years to comeSmooth single handle operationFeatures SmartTouchPlus™ technology, allowing water activation with a touch or hands-freeMounts in a single hole configuration - one hole required with spout and handles completely separate from trimDrain assembly not included - must be purchased separatelyWaterSense Certified product - using at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guide linesDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware needed for mounting is included with faucetSmartTouchPlus™: Hands-Free Technology option that expands upon Brizo's SmartTouch™ technology. With SmartTouchPlus™, your entire faucet acts as a sensor so the water starts flowing instantly and effortlessly. It senses your presence within 4" and automatically shuts off within seconds once you remove your hands. It not only helps conserve water, it's perfect for repetitive tasks like washing your hands, shaving, or brushing tasks. For tasks that require constant running water, simply touch the faucet and it will stay on after pulling your hands away. Touch it again and it will turn off. Switching between SmartTouch™ and SmartTouchPlus™ modes is as easy as tapping the faucet 6 times.TempIQ™: Brizo's TempIQ™ Technology lets you know via LED light color changes when the water coming out of the spout is at a temperature that you're comfortable with. Coupled with the ability to maintain that temperature without sudden changes and a scald guard which prevents the water from ever reaching a higher than desired temperature, this faucet will never leave you shocked by the temperature.WaterSense® Certified Product: Through a number of technologies and innovations, Brizo's WaterSense® faucets achieve the impossible: A faucet that feels like more water, while actually conserving water. There are many advantages to this beyond helping protect our nation's water resources. First, Brizo's WaterSense® faucets splash less; you won't have to wipe your counters as much. Second, they use less hot water, preserving your hot water supply and reducing associated water-heating costs. Third, you will feel a little less guilty leaving the water running for longer periods.Flow Rate: 1.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Mounting Type: Single holeNumber of Holes Required for Faucet Installation: 1Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-1/2"65375LFWidespread Model65475LFVessel ModelBrizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo product team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections, many of which have been recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense® manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Single Handle Luxe Gold