American Standard Touchless Bathroom Faucet NextGen Selectronic 0.5 GPM - 7755.105.002

American Standard 7755.105 NextGen Selectronic 0.5 GPM Single Hole Bathroom Faucet American Standard 7755.105 Features:Coordinates seamlessly with other items from the Selectronic collectionSingle hole installationFeatures a programmable, electronic multi-function sensorAdjustable detection zone rangeBody constructed entirely of brass for dependability and durabilityRough-in valve not included Drain assembly not included Low lead compliantTechnologies and Benefits: Red Dot Award: International symbol for design innovation. Awarded to products that have separated themselves in quality, durability, functionality, and emotional connection to the customer may receive this award as a mark of their achievement. American Standard 7755.105 Specifications:Height: 5-3/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 5-3/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-15/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 0.5 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single Hole Max Deck Thickness: 1-1/2" (from deck bottom to top of deck) Electronic Polished Chrome