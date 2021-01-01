TOTO Touchless Bathroom Faucet Libella 0.35 GPM - TEL1A3-D20EM#CP

TOTO TEL1A3-D20EM Libella 0.35 Single Hole Bathroom Faucet with EcoPower At TOTO®, we design simple, brilliant, and elegant solutions for basic human needs where every innovation and detail is designed with you in mind. The durable, chrome plated spout features a micro-sensor positioned underneath the spout head that accurately detects the user. Equipped with integral check valves and debris screens to prevent back flow, this below deck manual mixing valve allows for conventional temperature adjustment. TOTO creates a clean, relaxed, and refreshing lifestyle by designing for every part of the bathroom and striving to bring more to every moment you spend there.Toto TEL1A3-D20EM Features:Covered under Toto's 3 year limited warrantyElectronic touchless sensor faucetOperated by ECOPOWER® self-generating hydro powered systemEasy, single-hole installation with no wiring, and low-cost maintenanceDurable chrome plated spout bodyDrain assembly not includedADA compliantStrategic location of sensor at tip of spout for instant response timeManual mixing valve allows for conventional temperature adjustment0.11 GPC with 20 Seconds on-demand water flowIncluded items: ECOPOWER® spout body, 0.35 GPM controller, and manual mixing valve Toto TEL1A3-D20EM Technologies and Benefits:EcoPower: TOTO knew there had to be a way to power the sensor without electrical connections or batteries, a way that would eliminate waste and greatly reduce maintenance and the cost of operation. The answer lay in the power of the water flowing through the faucet. EcoPower faucets don’t need routine battery replacement because they are powered by the force of running water.Toto TEL1A3-D20EM Specifications:Height: 3-1/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 1-15/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-1/2" Flow Rate: 0.35 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 0" Maximum Deck Thickness: 2" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Hole Size: 1-3/8" Faucet Holes: 1 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Electronic Polished Chrome