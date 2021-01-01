Grohe Touchless Bathroom Faucet Eurosmart E - 36329000

Grohe 36 329 Eurosmart Touch-Free Bathroom Faucet with Concealed Temperature Control - Less Drain Assembly Product Features: Faucet body constructed of solid brass Covered under Grohe's limited lifetime warranty Grohe faucets are exclusively engineered in Germany Finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use - finish covered under lifetime warranty Stainless steel braided flexible supplies ADA compliant - complies with the standards set froth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for bathroom faucets Low lead compliant - meeting federal and stat regulations for lead content WaterSense Certified product - using at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guidelines Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections Product Technologies / Benefits: Starlight Finish: Continuously improving over the last 70 years Grohe’s unique plating process has been refined to produce and immaculate shiny surface that is recognized as one of the best surface finishes the world over. Grohe plates sub layers of copper and/or nickel to ensure that a completely non-porous, immaculate surface awaits the chrome layer. This deep, even layered chrome surface creates a luminous and mirror like sheen. Product Specifications: Overall Height: 4-15/16" (measured from counter top to the highest part of the faucet) Spout Height: 4-1/16" (measured from the counter top to the spout outlet) Spout Reach: 4-1/8" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of the spout outlet) Installation Type: Single Hole Number of Holes Required for Installation: 1 Flow Rate: 0.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/8" Variations: 36 329: This model 36 328: This model with lever handle Electronic Starlight Chrome