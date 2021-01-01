Delta Touchless Bathroom Faucet Dorval 1.2 GPM - 556T-BL-DST

Delta 556T-DST Dorval 1.2 GPM Single Hole Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly, Touch2O.xt, and DIAMOND Seal Technology - Limited Lifetime Warranty Delta 556T-DST Features: Covered under Delta's limited lifetime warranty Operate by placing your hands near the faucet, with just a touch anywhere on the spout or handle, or manually using the handle Helps keep your faucet cleaner, because washing the mess off your hands shouldn’t involve making a mess of your faucet Automatic water flow shut-off after two minutes helps conserve water Batteries last approximately 1 year if using AA batteries or 3 years if using C batteries, based on 20 minutes of usage per day 3 individual positions, 3 shared positions Optional A/C adapter EP73954 may be ordered separately Faucet body constructed of zinc Single hole installation Deck mounted Delta 556T-DST Technologies and Benefits: Touch2O.xt: Delta Touch2O.xt Technology helps keep your bathroom clean by giving you three ways to operate your bathroom faucet: manually with the handle, with a simple touch anywhere on the spout or faucet handle, or by placing your hands near the faucet. The high-tech capacitance sensing capabilities of Touch2O.xt faucets allow the flow of water to be activated by breaking the capacitance field anywhere around the device, unlike traditional hands-free infrared sensors which require your hands be in a particular place and are sensitive to lighting conditions and clothing and skin color. DIAMOND Seal: Using diamonds, the hardest naturally-occurring substance on Earth, we’ve engineered a faucet that’s longer lasting, leak-free and less hassle to install. Delta 556T-DST Specifications: Height: 8-1/4" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 5-1/2" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 5-1/2" (faucet base to spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minute Faucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-1/4" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Faucet Holes: 1 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Single Handle Matte Black