From t and s brass
T and S Brass Touchless Bathroom Faucet 0.5 GPM - 5EF-1D-DS-VF05
T and S Brass 5EF-1D-DS-VF05 0.5 GPM Single Hole Deck Mounted Electronic Sensor Lavatory Faucet with Vandal Resistant Non-Aerated Spray Device T and S Brass 5EF-1D-DS-VF05 Features:Covered under T and S Brass' 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of brass, which is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesSingle hole installationADA compliantT and S Brass 5EF-1D-DS-VF05 Specifications:Height: 4-11/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 3-5/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-9/16" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow rate: 0.5 gallons-per-minuteMaximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/8" Electronic Chrome