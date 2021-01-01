From t and s brass
T and S Brass Touchless Bathroom Faucet 2.2 GPM - EC-3103-TMV
T and S Brass EC-3103-TMV 2.2 GPM 4"W Deck Mounted Electronic Sensor Lavatory Faucet with Integral Spout and Thermostatic Mixing Valve T and S Brass EC-3103-TMV Features:Covered under T and S Brass' 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of brass, which is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesSingle hole installationADA compliantT and S Brass EC-3103-TMV Specifications:Height: 5" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-7/8" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow rate: 2.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-1/4" Electronic Chrome