T and S Brass Touchless Bathroom Faucet 2.2 GPM - 5EF-1D-DS

T and S Brass 5EF-1D-DS 2.2 GPM Single Hole Deck Mounted Electronic Sensor Lavatory Faucet with Vandal Resistant Aerator T and S Brass 5EF-1D-DS Features:Covered under T and S Brass' 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of brass, which is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesSingle hole installationADA compliantT and S Brass 5EF-1D-DS Specifications:Height: 4-11/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 3-11/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-11/16" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow rate: 2.2 gallons-per-minuteMaximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/8" Electronic Chrome