Legrand Adorne Touch Whole-House Remote Switch - Color: Metallics - Finish: Grey - (ASTHRRM1)

The adorne Touch Whole-House Remote Switch by Legrand Adorne features a stunning glass-like face that lets you control a light from a new location without running new wires. Simply install it in an existing electrical box, connected to power, and then follow instructions to wirelessly pair it with the adorned Touch Wireless Whole-House Master Switch. With origins dating back to an 1865 porcelain workshop, Legrand is a French company that produces lighting controls, electrical accessories and technical kits. Innovative, artful and practical, their designs incorporate the latest technology and are energy efficient and sustainably produced. Ranging from convenient technical kits to decorative accessories like the adorne Real Materials Custom Wall Plates, the quality of their products has made them a world leader in the market. Color: Metallics. Finish: Grey