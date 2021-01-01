Qlocktwo Touch Pure Table Alarm Clock - Color: Blue (TPUSHEBC)

Get your day started with a gentle read of the hour in a poetic display. The Qlocktwo Touch Pure Table Alarm Clock from QLOCKTWO brings a sense of ease to the day with its clean imagery, soft light, and wake-up functionality. Its a piece by Marco Biegert and Andreas Funk, designers seeing time indication as an art and design object. The duo creates a display with beautiful, calming works that are cut into a clean acrylic panel. The story-telling piece stands atop ones table with a sleek modern stand. The time-telling letters turn on automatically and adjust in brightness with LEDs behind. The LEDs can offer a soft nightlight for restful sleep. The piece sports an alarm with snooze functionality for the perfect nightstand option. Creators of products, art objects and functional accessories, German design studio Biegert & Funk were founded with the goal of creating brand experiences. The passion that they put into their designs has led to internationally successful products such as the QLOCKTWO Clock line and recognition from the worldwide design community as evidenced by their more than twenty international design awards. Shape: Square. Color: Blue.